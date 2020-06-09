OnePlus TV teaser

OnePlus forayed into the TV segment with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro in India last year. The brand focused on the premium segment. However, it is all set to change now. Yesterday, we reported that OnePlus will be launching an affordable smart TV lineup on June 2. Now, the company has confirmed its price range.

The next OnePlus TV has been confirmed to be priced below Rs 20,000 (~265). OnePlus India Twitter account posted a new photo that teases the price of its upcoming TVs. It has teased that the starting price of the new TV will be ₹1X,999.

However, it is not surprising since the upcoming affordable OnePlus TV lineup is said to be priced around $200 or Rs 15,000. Moreover, the company is also tipped to launch a mid-range series in Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000 range.

