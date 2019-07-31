Android

Upcoming Nubia Z20 with two OLED displays leaked by TENAA

Contents

ZTE sub-brand Nubia is preparing a flagship device, going by the name of Nubia Z20, and, thanks to TENAA certifications we get an early glimpse at what appears to be a dual-OLED display smartphone. The panel on the front is a 6.42-inch OLED panel, while the one on the back is a 5.1-inch display, with both featuring the same FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

It’s not the first time Nubia would release a dual-screen phone, as the Nubia X was the first model to feature both a front and a back display. Additional specs include a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage versions.

The images reveal a triple-camera setup on the back, but the listing doesn’t reveal the size of the sensors. Since there’s a secondary display on the back that can act as a viewfinder, the Nubia Z20 doesn’t feature front-facing cameras.

Additionally, thanks to a Weibo post, we can get a glimpse at the Nubia Z20 5G, which retains the second display on the back, but appears to drop a camera from the back and instead utilize a pop-up selfie system with three (???) cameras. Image at the bottom.

The Nubia Z20, with a 3,900mAh battery, will be announced on August 8 (one day after the Note10).

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA Developers
Source
TENAA
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Dual Display, dual screen, Leaks, News, Nubia, Rumors, Z20, ZTE
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.