HMD Global has revived a few classic Nokia phones in recent memory, such as the Nokia 8110 ‘Matrix Phone’ and the Nokia 2720 flip phone. The Finnish company is now looking at the iconic Xpress Music range for some inspiration and might soon launch its reincarnated avatar.

A Nokia phone carrying the model number TA-1212 has received the mandatory TENAA certification in China. The photos listed on the certification authority’s database show a phone whose design is clearly inspired by the Nokia 5130 Xpress Music and the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music.

The upcoming phone will most likely run Kai OS akin to other Nokia ‘smart feature phones’ that were launched last year. Specifications unearthed from the listing include a 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) display, 1200mAh battery, a single 3-megapixel camera, and a T9 keyboard.

Source: TENAA

Via: SlashLeaks