As you’ve probably read inside our Nokia rumor round-up post — and if you haven’t, you can catch up on everything here — the Nokia 1.3 is just one of the phones HMD Global is expected to announce soon.

Interestingly, the Nokia 1.3 was also the phone that didn’t have a leaked render, which is something that Evan Blass is now changing.

Seen above, the Nokia 1.3, in this particular charcoal color, is expected to be an entry-level Android One phone, with a Snapdragon 215 chip, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and a low price point rumored around €79.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)