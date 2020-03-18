Author
Tags

As you’ve probably read inside our Nokia rumor round-up post — and if you haven’t, you can catch up on everything here — the Nokia 1.3 is just one of the phones HMD Global is expected to announce soon.

Interestingly, the Nokia 1.3 was also the phone that didn’t have a leaked render, which is something that Evan Blass is now changing.

Seen above, the Nokia 1.3, in this particular charcoal color, is expected to be an entry-level Android One phone, with a Snapdragon 215 chip, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and a low price point rumored around €79.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

You May Also Like

According to iOS 14 code, we could also get a new iPhone 9 Plus

iOS 14 code has revealed that Apple is also working on a larger entry-level device that may be called the new iPhone 9 Plus
Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 might actually debut as Nokia 5.3, specifications leaked

Nokia 5.3 will reportedly feature quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery, and might debut alongside Nokia 8.2 5G on March 19.
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X2

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro launched in India

the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 14,999.