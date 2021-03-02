Motorola recently announced the Moto G10 and Moto G30 in Europe. The devices are now expected to make their way to India in March. However, ahead of the launch, three more Motorola phones have appeared online. These are Moto G50, MoMoto G100, and another phone that is codenamed as Hanoip. The development comes from German publication TechnikNews, which has also shared the key specifications of the three upcoming G-series devices.

The Motorola Ibiza is tipped to be Moto G50. It could be launched with a price tag of 229 euros (~$276). The device is tipped to feature a HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could come with XT2137 model number. The smartphone might pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It could run Android 11, and sport a dual rear camera setup of 48MP + 2MP, while the front could house a 13MP selfie shooter.

Image Credits: Technik News

In contrast, the Moto G100 is tipped to be a high-end device. It might be a rebadged Motorola Edge S, which was announced in China. The device is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$276) in China. The smartphone comes in 6GB / 8GB RAM variants and up to 256GB of storage. It may come in two color options of Sky Blue and Violet.

Lastly, the Motorola Hanoip (XT2135-1/2 model number) is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, which debuted back in 2018. It might sport a 108MP primary rear camera, which could be accompanied by 16MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. On the front, you might get a 16MP selfie shooter. It could come with 4GB / 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB of storage. It might launch in Iceberg, Terracotta, and Sangria color options.