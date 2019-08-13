Upcoming Motorola phone shows off chin, no forehead though

Motorola is expected to reveal several devices in the near future, including the Motorola One Pro, and the Motorola One Action. Since these both are not featuring a clear all-screen fascia, one having a notch, and one featuring a punch-hole, we’re left with the question: what is the device shown in the images above and below?

Some reports say it’s the Motorola G8, others, including Evan Blass, want to keep the mystery by not mentioning its name. What we’re seeing here is a device with no notch, no bezel, no punch hole, with a clear front, at least at the top, and a somewhat acceptable chin for the bottom bezel.

Aside from the volume rockers and the power button on the right edge, there’s really nothing to go by. Once it’s out there, however, we can expect further details to pop up in the near future, in which case we’ll update you as soon as we hear it.