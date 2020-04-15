Up next
After a very long wait, we are finally getting a new flagship smartphone from Motorola. The new Motorola Edge is supposed to arrive on April 22, as Moto has scheduled a launch event for this date. We have seen some leaks of the device and some of its specs as well. Now, it seems that the device has passed by Geekbench, and it has also left some interesting details of what we can expect.

A new Motorola Edge series may arrive soon. This may be the company’s first flagship device in a while, and its recent benchmark run was found in the Geekbench database. This new device received a 505 score for single-core and 1410 for multi-core. It is also clear that it will arrive with Android 10, a Qualcomm processor with eight cores with a base frequency of 1.8Ghz. The regular Moto Edge is believed to arrive with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, while the Edge+ is expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Edge variant that went through Geekbench also has 6GB RAM, while the + variant is supposed to arrive with at least 8GB RAM.

