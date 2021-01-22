Today, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg published a new report regarding the launch of redesigned MacBook Air. The report not only mentions information about Apple’s next MacBook Air, but also goes on to say that iMac isn’t getting Face ID support any time soon. It further mentions that microSD card slot could make its comeback on the next MacBook Pro. The report says:

“The upcoming MacBook Pro is an example of Apple’s renewed focus on Mac loyalists. The company is planning to bring back an SD card slot for the next MacBook Pros so users can insert memory cards from digital cameras.”

Goodbye TouchID. Welcome microSD card slot.

For the unaware, the microSD card slot was part of the I/O on pre-2016-era MacBook Pro. Further, Apple is reportedly working on refreshing both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of its MacBook Pro. The former is codenamed J314 and a 16-inch version internally dubbed J316. Both these devices will move away from Intel processors and will be powered by the next-generation versions of Apple’s in-house Mac processors. These processors will be upgraded with more cores and enhanced graphics. The latest report once again claims that Touch ID is going away.

The upcoming MacBook Pros are tipped to feature brighter, higher-contrast panels. Moreover, these could mark the return of MagSafe on laptops. Over the past five years, Apple has relied on USB-C ports for both power and data transfer on its laptops. However, the company is said to be bringing back its magnetic power adapter. It will allow the laptops to charge at a faster rate.

Apple is planning to launch its new MacBook Pros by the middle of this year. It is also working on the redesigned MacBook Air, but it will launch later. The Air is also tipped to include MagSafe charging, and it could be slimmer, lighter and smaller. Yet, it could be more powerful than ever.