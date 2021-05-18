Apple is reportedly working on redesigned Macs. We detailed the changes coming to MacBook Pro and MacBook Air here. The company is also said to be working on a Mac Pro refresh, which is codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die. Apple is planning to launch the upcoming product with Apple silicon chip with as many as 32 high-performance cores, and not 32 or 64 but 128 cores for graphics!

According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming Mac Pro is claimed to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. Further, the chips are tipped to also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. As of now, the computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips. Moreover, the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

“Buyers of the high-end Mac Pro desktop planned for next year will likely have a choice of two processors that are either twice or four times as powerful as the new high-end MacBook Pro chip,” says the report.

It will look like a smaller version of the current design.

As per the report, the new Mac Pro has been in the works for several months. In terms of design, it is tipped to look like a smaller version of the current design. For context, the current design was launched in 2019. Apple is also rumored to have been working on a larger iMac with in-house processors. However, it is said that the development of that version was paused months ago in part to let Apple focus on releasing the redesigned 24-inch model this month.

Apple is also tipped to be working on a more powerful version of the Mac mini (code name J374). It could have the same chip as the next MacBook Pro. It will reportedly have four ports versus the pair available on the current low-end version. It will sit above the current entry-level M1 Mac Mini. The report goes on to say that Apple could delay or cancel the new mini’s launch. However, the company will likely replace the Intel-equipped version it now sells.