Just yesterday, we saw the iPhone 9 listed on Canada’s Virgin Mobile site that turned out to be a glitch that was later fixed. Then we saw some color options for the new iPhone SE and rumors that suggested that we were getting this device today. Now, we receive new images of the name of the device listed on Apple’s online store.

The iPhone SE will launch soon, or at least that’s what all the recent leaks make us believe. The latest leak comes directly from Apple’s online store, as the iPhone SE was listed and then removed from Belkin’s screen protector. This InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector, designed for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, was updated with a description that mentioned compatibility with the iPhone SE.

Source 9to5Mac