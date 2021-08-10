We keep getting more info about the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. The latest rumor suggests that Apple’s new iPhone will feature great camera improvements, which include ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for Video, among others.

According to a new report from Mark Gurman, the new iPhone 13 lineup will arrive with a killer camera. The new devices would allow users to get the best out of their devices thanks to the integration of new features that will allow them to record videos with an added bokeh effect, which means Portrait Mode for videos. Even though we also have to remember that users with compatible devices will also get Portrait Mode with FaceTime with the latest iOS 15 version.

“Apple first added Portrait mode to the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, and it quickly become a fan favorite. The feature can put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background in what is known as a bokeh effect. For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video. Like with still photos, the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording.”

ProRes video is another new feature that’s coming to the iPhone 13 lineup. This will allow users to record video in higher quality and offer more editing options. Now, we already get a similar feature with ProRaw for photos in the iPhone 12 models. Unfortunately, this new feature is said to be exclusive to the higher-end variants.

Apple is also expected to give its users a more advanced use of filters in standard photos, as they would be able to apply a filter to specific objects and people using artificial intelligence, which will be better than applying the same filter to the entire photo.

“Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colors at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.”

Mark Gurman also believes that the new iPhone 13 will also feature a new and faster Apple A15 chip, a smaller notch, a display with higher refresh rates, and maybe even an always-on display on the higher-end models.

In other news, a report from Digitimes suggests that Apple would start using chips with 3nm architecture on next year’s iPhones and Macs. The report also claims that Apple’s chip supplier TSMC could begin mass production of these 3nm chips in the second half of 2022.

“TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple’s devices, either iPhones or Mac computers, according to industry sources.”

Source MacRumors

Source Bloomberg

Via MacRumors