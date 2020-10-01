We have been getting some interesting iPhone 12 rumors from Twitter. The latest leak has been posted by user @a_rumors111, where he reveals a complete pricing list of the upcoming iPhone lineup, with the corresponding storage options.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅



– 12 mini (5.4”) :

64GB $649

128GB $699

256GB $799



– 12 (6.1”) :

64GB $749

128GB $799

256GB $899



– 12 Pro (6.1”) :

128GB $999

256GB $1099

512GB $1299



– 12 Pro Max (6.7”) :

128GB $1099

256GB $1199

512GB $1399 — Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) October 1, 2020

We start with the smallest and more affordable 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which is supposed to start at $649 with a base storage of 64GB, while the 128GB version and the 256GB versions would cost $699 and $799, respectively. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would start at $749 in its 64GB version, while the 128GB version would be $50 more expensive, and the 256GB version would be priced at $899.

The higher-end 6.1-inch 12 Pro and 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max won’t have a 64GB version, as they would both start at 128GB in storage space. The 12 Pro would start at $999 for the base 128GB version, that’s two times more than last year’s iPhone 11 Pro base model. The 256GB version would arrive with a $1,099 price tag, and the 512GB storage option would cost you $1,299.

Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,099 for the base model with 128GB in storage, followed by the 256GB, which would cost $1,199 and a whopping $1,399 for the maxed-out version with 512GB storage.

Several rumors suggest that Apple may launch the new iPhone 12 lineup on October 13, which means that we could see these new devices in less than two weeks. Others claim that Apple will start sending the first batch of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone variants to its distributors on Monday, making sure they’re available by the time they launch.

The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to take a bit longer to become available, even though preorders are expected to begin on Friday, October 16. These models are believed to include the LiDAR sensors found in the latest iPad Pro, but it seems that none of them will feature 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Source Apple Informed