The upcoming iPad Air could feature Apple's M1 chip

Apple’s upcoming Peek Performance event will take place tomorrow at 1 PM ET, and we’re expecting tons of new and amazing devices. Rumors suggest that we are getting a new iPhone SE, new Mac models, and a new iPad Air. However, this last device may arrive with tons of power under the hood, as the guys from 9to5Mac claim that the iPad Air 5 will feature Apple’s M1 chip under the hood.

We are just hours away from Apple’s upcoming Peek Performance event, which means that everybody is talking about Cupertino and the new devices we may get. One of these rumors suggests that we may get a new iPad Air, and it seems that this new model may be just as potent as last year’s iPad Pro models. Previous rumors suggested that the new iPad Air 5 would feature an Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 13 lineup and the smallest iPad in the market. However, the latest rumors say that Apple wants to make the iPad Air a more powerful device that can deliver Mac-like performance.

“Based on information seen by 9to5Mac, iPad Air 5 (codenamed J408) will have the same M1 chip that Apple uses in the 2021 models of the iPad Pro and also in the first generation of Apple Silicon Macs, which includes the 24-inch iMac and 2020 MacBook Air.”

If this information is on point, we could get a new iPad Air that would be more than twice as fast as its predecessor. This is because the M1 chip is 50 percent faster than Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and 70 percent more potent than the A14 chip found in the current version of Apple’s iPad Air. In addition, the new iPad Air is also expected to get 8GB RAM under the hood, as the M1 chip gets this much RAM on its lowest configuration.

However, these changes wouldn’t make the iPad Air competition for the higher-end iPad Pro models, as it would miss out on Apple’s ProMotion Display, meaning we won’t get XDR technology either. Whatever the case, we are still expecting to receive an improved camera with Center Stage and other goodies, but right now, all we can do is wait to see if this information is accurate or not.

Source: 9to5Mac