Apple released iOS 15.1 beta today, which will allow users to store health records, including COVID vaccination cards in the Apple Wallet. The new feature will become more helpful as more businesses, venues, and restaurants start requiring proof of vaccination for entry. In case you missed the news, iOS 15 is now available publicly and can be downloaded. Here are some features that you will not receive on day 1.

Apple posted the following news to the developers.

“With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions. And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more. Organizations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet. Artwork and usage guidelines will be available soon.”

As it states, verifiable health records based on the SMART Health Cards specification can be stored. California, Louisiana, New York, Virginia, Hawaii, and some Maryland countries also support the Smart Health Cards, and so do Walmart and CVS Health. Those people who were vaccinated through companies or the aforementioned states can take advantage of the system since their information can be looked up in state databases.

What’s also important to mention is that covid vaccination applications by the NHS in the UK can be added to the Wallet app. However, the new solution uses the new standard that Apple has created and wants other healthcare providers and states to use. You’ll have to watch out for your healthcare provider and other regulations to see whether it supports the vaccination card and proof to be added to the Apple Wallet on iOS.