Upcoming iMac Pro could feature an M1 chip faster than Apple M1 Max

Ever since the announcement of the M1 Macs in 2020, Apple has slowly been updating its all of Mac lineup with M1 series chips. The company introduced the M1-based 24-inch iMac in the Spring of 2021 and followed it up with more powerful M1 Max/Pro MacBook Pro models in the Fall of 2021. As we reported earlier today, more Macs are in the pipeline for 2022, and if a leak is to be believed, we are going to get the fourth version of the Apple M1 chip which could be even faster than M1 Max and M1 Pro chips announced last year.

According to the popular Apple leaker Dylan, Apple will announce the iMac Pro at its Spring 2022 event, along with iPhone SE 5G and 5th generation iPad Air. As per the leaker, the 2022 iMac Pro will feature an additional configuration which would be "beyond M1 Max." The Twitter leaker goes on to say that the iMac Pro will be offered in a configuration that will have a 12-core CPU.

For comparison, the original M1 chip from 2020 offers an 8-core CPU and 7/8 core GPU. The more powerful M1 Max and M1 Pro chips introduced last year offer 8 or 10 core CPUs with up to 32-core GPU. With the 2022 iMac Pro, it seems that Apple is willing to take the M1 chip to next level with the addition of two more CPU cores.

Currently, it isn't known how the cores would be configured in the new chip. The top-end M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU has two high-efficiency cores with eight high-performance cores. Based on this information, popular Apple publication AppleInsider suggests that the 2022 iMac Pro chip could have a two-ten core split, meaning two high-efficiency cores and ten high-performance cores. But it's only speculation for now.

It's interesting to note that Apple won't be shipping the 2022 iMac Pro with the M2 chip. Apple is yet to introduce the second generation of M-series chip and if the leak is to be believed, it could still be far away as no M2 chip device is expected to be introduced at the Spring event.

Via: Apple Insider