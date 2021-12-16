This is the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket flip phone

HUAWEI has already confirmed that it will be unveiling a pocketable clamshell device called the HUAWEI P50 Pocket earlier this week. It seems like the end of the year will result in us seeing not only one, but two foldable devices from Chinese companies, and today we get to see some more photos of the P50 Pocket from a world-renowned fashion magazine – Harper’s Bazaar.

Harper’s Bazaar posted several images on their Weibo page, showing off the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket from multiple angles, giving us a glimpse of what to expect on December 23, when the device will launch officially (via GSMArena).

The device is held by Guan Xiaotong, a Chinese actress. From the image, we can see that it will indeed be a clamshell device and it will have a smaller circular camera layout on the external panel, which will also house a small display that shows the time, and possibly notifications and other important information at a glance. We see another photo that it’s also being used to help take selfies using the rear cameras.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket can stand on its own at various angles, and it reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which also lets users do various other tasks, and it offers different features based on the angle of the display. We’re unsure if the P50 Pocket will have a tripod and other nifty features at this time.

The new foldable will certainly be a device for the fashionistas, and HUAWEI will likely want a small pie from Samsung in the foldable market. As with the Z Flip 3, one of the main marketing points are the form factor and ease of use while out and about, since it can fit anywhere easily. This is clearly demonstrated in the photos.

When it comes to specifications, we have no information whatsoever. Some suspect that it will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, without a 5G modem, similar to how the Huawei P50 Series lack the functionality for several reasons.