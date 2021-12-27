Upcoming HONOR Magic V foldable flagship teased in company video

We heard about HONOR’s first foldable smartphone a few days ago, and the company just posted a teaser on its Weibo page, confirming the foldable form factor and the unique design of the upcoming HONOR Magic V. The upcoming flagship is reported to be equipped by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and other flagship components.

The new teaser video (via GSMArena) shows off the Magic V’s design, and we finally get to see how the inside of the smartphone will look when unfolded. The display doesn’t appear to have a notch of a punch-hole cutout, and it remains to be seen whether HONOR will use the under-display camera technology, much like what Samsung did in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The cover (external) display has a cutouts for the selfie camera and an all-around curvy design on all four sides. The external display is rumored to be at 6.5-inches, while the inner display will be around 8-inches.

The video also gives us a closer look at the hinge mechanism, which will fold flat without a gap in the middle, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As always, the bottom of the phone will sport the speakers, a microphone, and the USB-C port. We don’t see where the volume rocker is placed, but the camera setup will have a bump on the back.

We don’t have exact information on when HONOR might unveil the Magic V, but it will be the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone, and it will certainly be a flagship with the premium chipset on-board. We also don’t know when it will become available, and what markets it will launch in.

What are your thoughts on the new HONOR Magic V foldable flagship device? Would you be interested in trying it out? Let us know in the comments down below!