Upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL spotted in the wild. Again!

Almost exactly one month ago, mid-June, a Pixel 4 XL was spotted in the wild in a concealing case, but the camera arrangement was a dead giveaway. Now the upcoming Google phone was seen again in public, commuting on the London tube.

While the device is in a case which covers the entire camera hump, the cutouts for the lenses make it pretty obvious that we’re looking at a Pixel 4. Whether it’s the XL or the regular is up for debate though. It is also not clear whether this case will be offered as an official accessory, or it is just meant to protect the device from prying eyes, until it becomes official.

Google leaked the Pixel 4 itself, and since then we’ve learned that at least one of the cameras will be a telephoto lens, as revealed by code from the Camera app.