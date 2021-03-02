Just a day ago, three yet-to-be-announced Motorola smartwatches were spotted in official presentation slides. Among them was the picture of a smartwatch with a transparent rear panel, giving us a clear look at its innards. Going by the design, it was thought of as a new color option or special edition of the Moto 360 Gen 3 smartwatch. However, it now appears that this one’s an upcoming device with internal upgrades, especially with regards to the Qualcomm chip powering it.

Might this be the Moto 360 Gen 4 smartwatch?

First spotted by a Redditor (u/TheMacJezza) in the r/WearOS thread, slightly tweaking the contrast and brightness of the image makes the text on the metallic periphery a tad more legible. Specifically, Snapdragon Wear 4100, 5ATM, and NFC. While NFC support (likely for facilitating contactless payments via services such as G Pay) and 5ATM water-resistance rating are welcome features, it is the processor of choice that piqued our interest.

To recall, the Snapdragon Wear 4100, alongside Snapdragon Wear 4100+, is currently Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line silicon for wearables, and will appear in multiple high-end smartwatches this year. Even Mobvoi’s, which makes competitively-priced Wear OS smartwatches, launched its TicWatch Pro 3 packing the same Qualcomm chip at an asking price of $300. Needless to say, a Motorola smartwatch rocking the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC will be priced in the same ballpark, and will most likely be a successor to the Moto 360 Gen 3 smartwatch.

Moto G Watch will likely arrive in June, Moto Watch and Moto One set to debut in July

Unfortunately, details such as launch date or pricing are still under the wraps officially, and haven’t made the trip to the leak arena either. What we do know is that Motorola will likely launch an affordable smartwatch called the Moto G Watch sporting a round dial in June this year, as per the roadmap in the leaked presentation slides. The company will follow it up with two more smartwatches in July – the Moto Watch flaunting a fresh square dial design, and the Moto One with a sleeker, round profile.