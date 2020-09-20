We have more leaks concerning Google devices as we are just ten days away from the next Google event. We recently saw leaked images of the new Google Nest Audio, and now it’s time for the new Google TV enabled Google Chromecast, known as ‘Project Sabrina,’ to get some attention.

The new Google Chromecast with Android TV or Project Sabrina was seen in a couple of new renders. These new images come from the guys over at WinFuture, who also gave us a fresh batch of images for Google’s upcoming smart speaker, which we have been calling the Google Nest Audio. Now, these images let us see some design details of the new Chromecast and its new remote controller.

Sabrina comes with an HDMI dongle, which would help it connect to any external display or TV. We also get to see the ‘G’ logo on what’s the front of the device, the USB-C port, which would deliver power to the device, and what seems to be the reset button on the back. Now, the remote controller gives us more details, as we can see dedicated YouTube, Netflix, and Google Assistant buttons. We can also see the power button, a D-Pad for navigation, the volume control rocker, and it seems that we may also find a programable ‘Favorites’ button in this new Chromecast.

We are also expecting new announcements in the next Google event, as rumors suggest that Android TV will become Google TV with the launch of this new Google Chromecast, and some even claim that the reason behind this is that Google may wish to decouple its TV interface from the Android brand. It would also seem that Google will try to give us more with this device since a report from Protocol explains that:

“Users will be able to install apps for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ from Google’s Play Store, and the device will be integrated with Google Assistant for voice control. Like other Android TV devices, it will allow users to cast content, and it is expected to support Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service.”

Source 9to5Mac

Via WinFuture