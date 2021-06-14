Recently, the beta build of iOS 14.6 gave us a glimpse of an upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Apple-owned brand Beats. After that, the device was spotted on the US FCC database. The compliance documents and test certification reports revealed that Beats Studio Buds are inching closer to an official launch. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the price of Beats Studio Buds has leaked online.

According to the tipster Jon Prosser, the Beats Studio Buds launch is imminent. The TWS earbuds are tipped to be made available in Red, Black, and White color options at a price tag of $149.99. It is tipped that the Studio Buds will be launching on July 21, likely by a press release. According to the rumors, the design of Beats Studio Buds is quite similar to that of the AirPods Pro 2, which are also rumored to be in the making.

The FCC documents have confirmed Beats Studio Buds as the marketing moniker of the upcoming earbuds. Moreover, the schematics in the FCC documents also reveal a core design aspect – the lack of a stem, which is a crucial part of the current AirPods design language.

The Beats Studio Buds are said to offer support for Active Noise Cancellation, following in the footsteps of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. They will also mark Apple’s first attempt at making earbuds that lack the divisive stem, which is also tipped to be a part of the upcoming AirPods Pro design. The Beats Studio Buds are tipped to feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and will provide a more secure fit compared to the vanilla AirPods from the looks of it. Further, the charging case could have an oval, pebble-like profile that will follow the color scheme of the earbuds themselves.