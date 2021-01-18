ASUS has officially teased the arrival of its next gaming phone. The company is prepping to launch its next ROG Phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5. However, ahead of any official teasers, the phone has appeared online in a live image.

The information comes from a Chinese leaster named WhyLab. They shared a live image of the phone in question on Weibo. It reveals the rear of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone. It has a slightly altered design compared to the current ROG Phone 3. This new design is more of a evolution of the ROG Phone 3 instead of a complete redesign. It is said that the bottom left corner appears to have a special red button. This button is speculated to be a shortcut to gaming mode.

Recently, an ASUS phone with model number ASUS_I005DA was spotted on Geekbench 5. For the unaware, ROG Phone 3 has the model number ASUS_I003D. Hence, ASUS_I005DA is expected to be the model number of the next gaming phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5. Interestingly, companies like OnePlus have also skipped the number ‘4’ from their lineup. It is said that the number ‘4’ is considered a bad omen in some Asian countries. Therefore, we could be looking at ROG Phone 5 moniker.

On Geekbench, the phone scored 1081 and 3584 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is codenamed Lahaina. This codename is associated with the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and it is preloaded with Android 11 OS. Another rumor claims that the next-gen ROG Phone could arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds for its massive 6,000mAh battery.