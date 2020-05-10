Rumors have long suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 will be able to monitor your blood oxygen levels — something competing smartwatches and trackers already do — but according to recent reports Apple’s won’t stop there.

watchOS 7 will allegedly use all of the information it can gather in order to introduce and focus on new mental health-related features. The information was shared by Jon Prosser on the Geared Up podcast, and he said:

What their biggest focus on is right now and I hope it comes this year, it might come next year, but I hope it’s coming to WWDC is mental health capabilities. Where they can take the oxygen levels in your blood with your heart rate and determine if you’re hyperventilating. They can identify a panic attack before it happens and warn you on your watch. Especially if you’re driving, they’ll ask you to pull over and they’ll offer breathing exercises once you get pulled over. Jon Prosser

It’s not certain whether said features will be available this year, or maybe in 2021, though Prosser is hopeful it happens in 2020. If, indeed, said features require a hardware sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, chances are Apple will hold back on the announcement until said sensor is available on an upcoming Apple Watch.

If, however, current and older Apple Watches will be able to detect, with their current hardware components, blood oxygen levels, we should expect an announcement at the upcoming WWDC.

Alongside these features, Apple is also expected to introduce capabilities related to stress levels and sleep tracking.

Source: MacRumors