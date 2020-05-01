Huawei patent

A new HUAWEI design patent for a tablet has been spotted online. It suggests that the company is developing an 8-inch MatePad with dual speakers.

The patent was filed back in 2019. However, it got published last month and it reveals 15 colored renders of the yet to be announced device.

Huawei patent

It could be the HUAWEI MatePad T as the tablet was also spotted receiving WiFi certification in early April 2020. It revealed 6 models, with the differences likely being in the memory and networking.

The tablet could be powered by the Kirin 810 or 820 SoC. It is expected to run Android 10 with EMUI 10 custom skin on top.

Source: Letsgodigital

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a

Camera samples of the Google Pixel 4a have just arrived from Cuba

The first images allegedly captured by the camera on the Google Pixel 4a are really good, but are they good enough to compete against the iPhone SE?

Pocketnow Daily: Apple May Soon DITCH Intel… Sort of?(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s plans to include its own processors in future Macs, OnePlus 8 Pro display issues and more

Motorola Edge+ specs, price, and official promo video leaked a day ahead of launch

Motorola Edge+ costs a hefty $1,000 and will be sold exclusively by Verizon in the United States, both with and without a contract.