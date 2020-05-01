A new HUAWEI design patent for a tablet has been spotted online. It suggests that the company is developing an 8-inch MatePad with dual speakers.

The patent was filed back in 2019. However, it got published last month and it reveals 15 colored renders of the yet to be announced device.

It could be the HUAWEI MatePad T as the tablet was also spotted receiving WiFi certification in early April 2020. It revealed 6 models, with the differences likely being in the memory and networking.

The tablet could be powered by the Kirin 810 or 820 SoC. It is expected to run Android 10 with EMUI 10 custom skin on top.

Source: Letsgodigital