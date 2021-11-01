It seems that Lenovo is also working on a dual-screen laptop like Asus as the images of the upcoming 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus have leaked on Twitter. The images were shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass who says that the upcoming Lenovo ThinkBook Plus will feature a second screen on the right side of the keyboard.

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo… pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

From the image the leaker shared, it seems that the second screen will be used to draw or write on the laptop’s main screen. The keyboard and trackpad of the laptop have next to the vertical second display. Moreover, the image also shows a pen or a drawing stylus on the laptop’s keyboard confirming that the laptop will be intended for creative purposes.

Along with posting images of the upcoming 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with dual-screen, Evan Blass also posted a ton of pictures of upcoming products from other companies. These included the images of upcoming foldable Royole F3, JBL Live Free 2 earbuds, ROG Flow Z13, and Asus’s upcoming TWS named ROG TWS. The images show that in addition to Lenovo, Asus is also working on a dual-screen laptop dubbed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. If we go by the name, this will likely be the successor of Asus’ already-existing ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 which has a screen above the keyboard but in a horizontal position, and not vertical like the upcoming 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus.

Blass has not provided details on the launch of the devices. Lenovo introduced its last ThinkBook at CES 2020, so it could mean Lenovo targeting a release for next year’s CES. But given the chip shortage, the laptop could be released later as well. A holiday season launch isn’t looking possible at the moment. What are your thoughts on Lenovo’s dual-screen implementation? Would you use it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge