This is not even surprising anymore – A Pixel device leaking ahead of the Google event. The much-awaited Google Pixel 5 has appeared online in hands-on images. For reference, the smartphone has already had its specs, price and everything there is to know leak in the recent times. All that’s left is Google to announce the actual phone. The Pixel 5 launch event will kickstart at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Moreover, you can watch it here.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iH — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 30, 2020

The latest leak comes from tipster Jon Prosser, who took to Twitter to reveal the front and back of the device. The Pixel 5 sports a flat display with a punch-hole notch at the top-left. Looking closely, you can notice how thin the chin is! It is almost as thin as the side bezels. On the back lies a dual rear camera setup and the fingerprint sensor.

The Google Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 6-inch FHD+ ( 1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 432ppi. The display could be covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is likely to support HDR certification and offer 24-bit color depth. The smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it is tipped to have a stereo speaker setup, NFC chip, and dual-SIM (nano-SIM + eSIM) functionality.

In the optics department, the Google Pixel 5 is reported to sport a dual rear camera setup – a 12.2MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture that supports both EIS and OIS. Plus, it might support 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p slo-mo videos at 240fps frame rate. The second camera is tipped to be of 16MP wide-angle with 107-degree field of view. The smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, wireless charging as well as reverse charging. It is rumored to cost €629 (~ $735) and come in green and black colors.