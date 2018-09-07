Other OS

Super-cheap UNREAL Mobile service now available for GSM phones

This week, FreedomPop announced that its out-of-the-box “carrier-in-a-box” UNREAL Mobile — set up in just weeks flat to wage combat against higher service prices expected after the prospective merger between Sprint and T-Mobile — is expanding its reach.

UNREAL was initially set up to support former Sprint customers as the prepaid MVNO relied on its network. In a matter of just over two months, it has been able to attract 50,000 customers, but many others had to be turned away due to limited device support.

Now, UNREAL has added on access to an unnamed GSM partner and will allow customers to purchase a GSM SIM for their unlocked device for $4.99. Unlimited talk, text and data plans start from just $10 a month for 1GB of high-speed data.

Customers can also opt to buy a phone from UNREAL Mobile from $49.

