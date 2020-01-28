Today’s deals come, yet again, from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We have selected smartphones, wearable headphones, and more for you to find something that catches your eye.

The Moto Z3 Play with 64 GB storage is available right now for $229.99 at B&H. This device usually sells for $499.99, which means that you get $270 in savings. The 32GB variant is $169.99, with instant $180 savings, and both devices are unlocked for you to use in the network of your choice.

Bose’s SoundSport are $60 off right now, so you would only have to pay $139 for these sweat-resistant earbuds that will give you up to 5 hrs of playback. However, if you want this deal, you will have to settle for the Ultraviolet color variant, since the rest of the color options are still priced at $199.

Sony’s latest SRS-WS1 immersive wearable speaker is usually found for $300, but you can get yours for $249.99 right now, which lets you save $50 from its original pricing.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch, Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter is available for just $77.50, that’s 50% off its regular $155 rice. It includes activity ad sleep tracking, plus it never needs charging, its cell battery lasts up to 12 months.

VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar also lets you save $50, which would make you pay $130 if you decide you want this Bluetooth soundbar system to enhance your audio experience while watching TV.