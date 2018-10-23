Unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is $200 off MSRP at most US retailers

If you didn’t take advantage of the pre-order perks for the LG V40 ThinQ in the United States, you’re going to miss out on a DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal, but you’ll definitely make it up with what’s arguably a better deal — particularly if you’re going unlocked.

Best Buy, B&H Photo and other applicable retailers are now selling the V40 at $200 off MSRP, taking it down to a rather appealing $750, give or take a few pennies. These units should work with the typical GSM networks — AT&T, T-Mobile and their contingent carriers — and, if you head to LG’s promotions website, you can also redeem a free 256GB microSD card and LG’s Second Year Promise extended basic warranty.

So, about that “arguably” bit — consider that the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 retails for $140 and that the V40 discount here is $200. That should mean that you’re better off than the rest of the crowd by $60, right? Well, not necessarily: all the major carriers selling the phone have set their own prices (all in the $900 level, but still different enough) and most had their own price promotions running up through now, meaning that depending on the network, some people still made off on signing up to another EIP.

That said, you can’t beggar a decent unlocked deal.