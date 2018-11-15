You can now get the unlocked iPhone XR directly from Apple

The iPhone XR has been available in the US since last month, and every major carrier features it in their line-ups. Most carriers will unlock phones for free, but often times a certain amount of time needs to pass in order to become eligible. So, those who wanted to grab an unlocked iPhone XR, didn’t really have an option as Apple was not selling the phone carrier-free.

That is until now. Apple has officially started selling the unlocked iPhone XR on its website. If you want to own a SIM-free iPhone XR, all you have to do is follow the source link or head over to Apple’s website.

There you can choose the right version for you. Storage-wise there’s a 64GB, 128GB and 256GB version, while you can also choose from the six available colors. The phone will set you back $750 for the base model, $800 for the 128GB version, and $900 for the 256GB variant. Current shipping times displayed are really short, at one day.