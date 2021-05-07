Finding a good price on a phone is always difficult—which is why this deal on an unlocked, pre-owned Google Pixel 4 XL is a steal for just $299. With a powerful camera, touch-free controls, an advanced OS, this phone packs the power of Google for under $300.

Crafted in 2019, this phone comes equipped with the advanced Google technology you love at a 25 percent discount. The Google Pixel 4 XL features a state-of-the-art photography system, including a dual-camera system that allows you to adjust exposure in different places while snapping a photo for the perfect shot every time. Night Sight gives you enhanced photos at night, so you’ll never have to worry about capturing a moment in low lighting.

The Google Pixel is also the first phone with Motion Sense, meaning that this device utilizes Quick Gestures that allow you to use your phone without even touching it. Google Assistant is always available to help you share photos, send messages, and pair with your smart devices for seamless control of your space. This 2019 model is also Qi-enabled, meaning you can wirelessly charge up your phone with your favorite wireless chargers.

Designed to venture into the future with you, this Google Pixel comes packed with Google’s elite features, all while being built on the constantly improving Google software you know and love. When it comes to buying refurbished, this phone has been extensively inspected, tested, sanitized, and restored by JemJem technicians. While there might be slight signs of prior use, the operation is guaranteed, and at $100 off, this refurbished Google Pixel 4 XL deal is ready to find a new home within your home. Available for the limited-time price of $299, be sure to grab this discounted unlocked Google favorite while it lasts.

Prices are subject to change.