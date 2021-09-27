Apple announced its iPhone 13 series last week, and now the much-awaited smartphone has made it to the consumers’ hands. However, a lot of iPhone 13 owners have reported that the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature isn’t working with their iPhone 13.

Apple has already admitted that the issue exists and has updated its support page that says “this issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update.”

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

Introduced with iOS 14.5, “Unlock with Apple Watch” allows you to unlock your Face ID-enabled iPhone while wearing a mask without using a passcode or PIN. It requires both the iPhone and the Watch to have WiFi and Bluetooth turned on. Plus, the Watch needs to have wrist detection turned on and be passcode-protected, and it has to be on your wrist and unlocked for the feature to work.

For now, there’s no quick fix available for the iPhone 13 not able to unlock with the Apple Watch issue. You can only wait for the Cupertino giant to release a software update to fix the issue. Apple will probably patch the issue with iOS 15.0.1 in the coming days.