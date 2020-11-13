Yesterday’s Google announcement to make some changes to its storage policies came as a shock to most of us. These changes include a new auto-delete policy for accounts that are inactive and for users who have surpassed their storage limits. However, these aren’t the only changes that are coming, as it seems that Google won’t offer free unlimited storage in Google Photos with future Pixel devices.

It seems that this may be a great moment to buy a new Google Pixel device if you’re interested in free, unlimited Google Photos backups. Google’s latest changes to its storage policies will start taking effect on June 1, 2021. This means that from that date, any new photo and video you upload will count toward the free 15GB storage each user receives with his or her Google account. Further, any new document will also add up to a users’ limit.

Now, things don’t stop there, as Google has also announced that future Google Pixel devices won’t include unlimited ‘high-quality’ Google Photo backups while existing Pixel devices will continue to do so. This is because every Google Pixel device before the Google Pixel 5 will be exempt from Google’s policy change.

“If you back up your photos and videos in Original quality, these changes do not affect you. As always, your Original quality photos and videos will continue to count toward your 15 GB of free storage across your Google Account.

“If you have a Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from that device won’t be impacted. Photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021.”

In other words, the latest Google Pixel a4 and Pixel 5 may be your best option to avoid paying $1.99 per month if you want 100GB of storage space to keep your future pictures, videos and documents backed up. And you must also remember to check your accounts every now and then to stop the automatic deletion of your files.

Source Google

Via Android Central