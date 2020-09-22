Microsoft Surface products have enjoyed a high entry-point and lower performance-to-price ratio compared to what rivals offer. However, the company is rumored to be working on a smaller and more affordable Surface-branded laptop that will be targeted at students. It might start at just $500. The same device, codenamed “Sparti” could now have been spotted in benchmark listings. It reveals the processor, RAM, storage, and screen resolution information of the upcoming product.

The upcoming Surface Laptop is said to be placed between the current-gen Surface Go and Surface Pro in the $399 – $749 price segment. The base variant is said to come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. According to listings on UserBenchmark and Geekbench, the high-end variant of this product could arrive with the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor. It might pack 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 256GB SK Hynix SSD. Moreover, it is tipped to sport a 12.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels.

For reference, only two different models have been spotted with model numbers “Oemqn Product Name EV1” and “Oemqn Product Name EV2” till now. The former is said to come with the highest configuration. As for the latter, it could feature 8GB RAM and may come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The upcoming budget Surface laptop could be launched at 2020 Surface event, which is yet to be announced. However, according to rumors, the event could take place on October 1 where Microsoft might announce this budget “Sparti” Surface laptop and revamped Surface Pro X.

Via: Windows Latest