Apple, just after it announced its beastly fast 2021 MacBook Pro models, announced that macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15.1 will be available next week on October 25. But, if you’re looking to use one of the best features macOS Monterey brought, Universal Control, you’ll have to wait a bit more. Apple has announced that macOS Monterey will ship without Universal Control and, as it usually says for all the unfinished things, says “it will be available later this fall.”

Universal Control was one of the most interesting features that Apple announced at WWDC 2021. The feature allows you to seamlessly use Mac and iPad almost like one device using only a single mouse and keyboard. You can even drag and drop files, move the cursor, and do pretty much everything with your laptop’s keyboard on your iPad, without any connection. However, Universal Control is not available in any of the macOS Monterey beta Apple released since WWDC. It was only the last beta that labeled Universal Control as a “Beta” feature. As expected, the feature has been delayed and it will be released in the future update.

Apple has updated its macOS Monterey website to reflect the changes. While features like SharePlay are labeled with “coming later this fall” — it’ll be available with macOS Monterey and iOS 15.1 stable release next week — the label for Universal Control says “available later this fall.”

Via: 9to5Mac