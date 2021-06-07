Universal Control lets you use the same keyboard and mouse for Mac and iPad

Apple has a new feature that is very similar to SideCar that was announced just a few years ago on Mac and iPad. The feature is called Universal Control and it allows you to use the same keyboard and mouse to control your Mac, iPad and other devices at the same time.

The feature looks a lot like SideCar on steroids. The feature should work seamlessly – in Apple’s fashion – only requiring you to set the iPad next to the Mac. Once you start dragging your mouse cursor to the direction of the iPad or other devices, the option to control the iPad with the same peripheral should work instantly.

This story is developing…

