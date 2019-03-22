Learn how to design your own games for a living with this bundle

Now is your time to start an exciting career in game design. Not only can you play video games, but now you can learn to create your very own games from scratch. The Unity Game Development Bundle will show you everything you need to know in order to get started!

This 5-course bundle contains high-quality lectures to get you up to speed with Unity, Unreal Engine, Augmented Reality, and much more. You’ll gain hands-on experience designing lifelike characters using the A* algorithm.

Developing your very first game starts right here with The Unity Game Development Bundle. It’s currently a Pay What You Want deal, which means that you name the price. If your price is greater than the average, you’ll receive the entire bundle. If your price is lower than the average, you’ll still walk away with a large chunk of the bundle!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin