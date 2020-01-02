Maybe one of the best features found in Apple devices is AirDrop. This allows Apple users to transfer files in their ecosystem in a fast and practical way. Now, Android users could start getting a similar feature, thanks to the efforts and collaboration of Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo.

The first time we heard of Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo working together to give us an AirDrop-like sharing feature was in August 2019. This new sharing feature is now live and available in select devices. This new feature is a peer-to-peer protocol that will be able to transfer files at speeds that may go up to 20MB/s through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Xiaomi already has a feature called ShareMe that delivers the same functionality, but we don’t know how it will work with this new unified sharing system. You can already use this feature in Xiaomi devices running MIUI 11 on Android 9 Pie or later through the Mi Share app. OPPO devices on the trial version of ColorOS 7 on Android 10 can have access through OPPO Share, while Vivo devices will get this feature starting February 2020, but we don’t have an exact list od devices or requirements. Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are also inviting other OEMs to be part of the alliance.

https://twitter.com/Xiaomi/status/1212622047848873984