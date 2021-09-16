Unicode 14 emojis

Good news for those who like to use emojis. The Unicode Consortium has finalized Unicode 14.0, adding 37 new emojis to the already big list, bringing the total emojis to 838. The new emojis include multiple hand gestures and additions like “melting face,” “biting lip,” “troll,” “beans,” “pouring liquid,” “pregnant man,” and “pregnant person.”

Image Credits: Emojipedia

Unicode 14.0 also brings support for the Handshake emoji with various skin tone combinations, which is available only in the same colors currently. The new standard will also fix the cross-platform display issue plans like the Face with Hand over mouth one.

The finalized list is the same as the final-draft version that floated a while back. The last draft for Unicode 14 removed quite a bunch of emojis, “vulture,” “crow,” “raised little finger,” “cooking pot,” “chainsaw,” and “submarine.”

Now that the Unicode Consortium has approved Emoji 14.0, tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung can start working to bring these to their operating system. It could be a few months before we see these emojis out in the wild, but they could arrive with future iOS 15, Android 12, and One UI 4 updates.

What are your thoughts on these new emojis? Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Image Via: Emojipedia




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Apple iPhone 13 Pro featured
Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Specifications
The iPhone 13 Pro comes with several upgrades, and in this article, we show you all of the specifications you need to know about the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro.
new iPad Air
The latest 10.9-inch iPad, M1 iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
We start today’s deals wi the latest iPad Air and the iPad Pro models that are getting up to $100 discounts over at Amazon.com
google clock android app
If your alarm didn’t go off, Google Clock app is the one to blame
Please tell your boss it’s not you, it’s Google.