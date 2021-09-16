Good news for those who like to use emojis. The Unicode Consortium has finalized Unicode 14.0, adding 37 new emojis to the already big list, bringing the total emojis to 838. The new emojis include multiple hand gestures and additions like “melting face,” “biting lip,” “troll,” “beans,” “pouring liquid,” “pregnant man,” and “pregnant person.”

Unicode 14.0 also brings support for the Handshake emoji with various skin tone combinations, which is available only in the same colors currently. The new standard will also fix the cross-platform display issue plans like the Face with Hand over mouth one.

The finalized list is the same as the final-draft version that floated a while back. The last draft for Unicode 14 removed quite a bunch of emojis, “vulture,” “crow,” “raised little finger,” “cooking pot,” “chainsaw,” and “submarine.”

Now that the Unicode Consortium has approved Emoji 14.0, tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung can start working to bring these to their operating system. It could be a few months before we see these emojis out in the wild, but they could arrive with future iOS 15, Android 12, and One UI 4 updates.

What are your thoughts on these new emojis? Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Image Via: Emojipedia