We’ve recently heard about the redesigned Mac mini that’s about to become official in the coming months, but that’s not the only thing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said about Apple.

Apparently, the iPhone-maker has been experimenting with under-display fingerprint scanners for its Touch ID but has still decided to not implement the solution.

With the pandemic forcing users to wear masks, Touch ID would have been a lot more convenient than Face ID, even if Apple addressed the issue by allowing users to unlock iPhones if they wear an Apple Watch that’s unlocked.

Gurman goes as far as to predict that Touch ID will likely never make it to flagship iPhone models, with Apple’s main focus being on Face ID.

That being said, the implementation will be a dualistic one. On lower-end iPhones, Apple will retain the current Face ID implementation (inside the notch), while on high-end iPhones (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) Face ID hardware will be placed under the display for a complete in-screen Face ID approach.

While Apple had tested in-screen Touch ID for the next flagship iPhones, it won’t make the cut this year. I believe Apple is all-in on Face ID for its higher-end iPhones and its long-term goal is to implement Face ID in the display itself — Mark Gurman

Apple is expected to announce the next-generation iPhone lineup, possibly dubbed iPhone 13, at an upcoming event in September. Those hoping for an under-display Touch ID solution, or any Touch ID solution, will likely have to give up on it, but the prospect of having an in-screen Face ID approach, and finally potentially ditching (or at least shrinking) the notch is rather exciting.

Via: iMore