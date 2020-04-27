Up next
We have heard multiple rumors regarding the presence of an under-display fingerprint sensor on Apple’s 5G-ready iPhone models this year. Now, another report from China’s Economic Daily News suggests Apple might introduce at least one 5G iPhone variant equipped with an under-display Touch ID sensor later this year.

The report says a collaboration between Qualcomm, OLED display maker BOE, and touch panel maker GIS will make it possible. The three companies are said to be working together on an in-display fingerprint sensor solution that will make its way to at least one 5G iPhone model later this year.

Notably, Qualcomm announced its partnership with BOE Technology Group earlier this month for the development of its Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for smartphones. To recall, Qualcomm already provides ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors to Samsung and these are considered to be more secure compared to optical fingerprint sensors.

