We are still waiting for a flagship device to launch with an under-display selfie camera. Earlier this year, we saw some rumors suggesting that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 may be one of the first devices to include this feature. However, the latest leak suggests that the first Samsung device to equip an under-display camera will not be the part of the Galaxy S series.

It seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 won’t feature an under-display camera due to the low production yield of the technology. A report from Korea’s TheElec claims that Samsung was first aiming to deliver an under-display selfie camera with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, things haven’t gone according to Samsung’s plans, and it would’ve also been forced to desist on this idea. Now, plans would be focused on delivering this new technology with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

No under panel camera on S21 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 4, 2020

The report suggests that Samsung will be ready with under displays camera in the second half of 2021, which would set the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the better option. This is in case that we don’t get another iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, as rumors say that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will also feature S-Pen support.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to come with an Exynos 2100 processor, the same battery size as the one in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with added 65W fast charging support. It would also come with major camera improvements, as it is believed that we will get a new Bright HM2 108MP camera as the main shooter, joined by 64MP, 48MP, and 32MP sensors in the back panel, while the regular selfie camera would come with a 40MP shooter. Unfortunately, we have been told not to expect Time of Flight sensors in this series either, but we may see these sensors make their way back to Samsung devices very soon.

Source GSM Arena