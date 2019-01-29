UK unlocked Galaxy Note 9 devices receiving Android Pie
Android Pie has been rather slow to make it around the world with the Galaxy Note 9 series. Samsung does have specific plans to release Android 9, but the scope of those plans are likely limited to certain countries.
So, when will your Note 9 get the update? If you’ve bought SIM-free in the United Kingdom, it could be as early as today: a Redditor has posted their 1.6GB payload in installation. It features the January 1 level security patches. This will also be the first official taste of the new One UI for Note owners in the region.
SamMobile reports that carriers will push Android Pie and One UI. Rogers has pegged OTA roll-outs for February 4 for the Note 9 and February 11 for the S9 and S9+. Other carriers in major markets are expected to follow suit in short order.
