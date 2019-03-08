Android

UK to see Sony Xperia 1 from “end of May” for £849

UK-based SIM-free phone retailer Clove Technologies has announced that the flagship-tier Sony Xperia 1 will be available for shipment at some point after the “end of May.”

Colors will range from black and white to purple and grey with a standard 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The price for a Snapdragon 855 device with three rear cameras and a 21:9 CinemaWide display? A whopping £849 or $1,111.

That won’t necessarily translate directly when the Xperia 1 comes to the United States, so if you’re really hankering for one, give it a little while. But while we’re in the vicinity, we’ve also got the options of the mid-range-leaning Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus for about two-fifths of the price.

 

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.