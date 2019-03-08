UK to see Sony Xperia 1 from “end of May” for £849
UK-based SIM-free phone retailer Clove Technologies has announced that the flagship-tier Sony Xperia 1 will be available for shipment at some point after the “end of May.”
Colors will range from black and white to purple and grey with a standard 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The price for a Snapdragon 855 device with three rear cameras and a 21:9 CinemaWide display? A whopping £849 or $1,111.
That won’t necessarily translate directly when the Xperia 1 comes to the United States, so if you’re really hankering for one, give it a little while. But while we’re in the vicinity, we’ve also got the options of the mid-range-leaning Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus for about two-fifths of the price.
