UK’s telecom operators have been told by the country’s security officials to stockpile networking equipment sold by HUAWEI, fearing that the Chinese company might not be able to balance the demand and supply while facing trade restrictions from the US. The equipment in question is microchips used in 5G networking hardware and smartphones.

As per a Reuters report, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reportedly sent a letter to telecom operators including BT Group and Vodafone, advising them to maintain an adequate cache of supplies, with special reference to HUAWEI’s current status.

“Escalating U.S. action against HUAWEI may affect its ability to provide updates for products containing U.S. technology,” read the letter. Last month, it was reported that the UK government is planning to end HUAWEI’s involvement in the country’s 5G infrastructure by the year 2023.

You May Also Like
Sprint’s employees reportedly affected after T-Mobile merger
It seems that T-Mobile has decided to end some of Sprint’s sales divisions and other jobs
US companies allowed to work with HUAWEI on setting standards for 5G development
Department of Commerce’s Wilbur Ross noted that the “US will not cede leadership in global innovation” by non-participation in the development of standards.
Disney+ Hotstar
Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to its prepaid subscribers in India
Notably, this is a VIP subscription and not the Premium subscription.