UK’s telecom operators have been told by the country’s security officials to stockpile networking equipment sold by HUAWEI, fearing that the Chinese company might not be able to balance the demand and supply while facing trade restrictions from the US. The equipment in question is microchips used in 5G networking hardware and smartphones.

As per a Reuters report, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reportedly sent a letter to telecom operators including BT Group and Vodafone, advising them to maintain an adequate cache of supplies, with special reference to HUAWEI’s current status.

“Escalating U.S. action against HUAWEI may affect its ability to provide updates for products containing U.S. technology,” read the letter. Last month, it was reported that the UK government is planning to end HUAWEI’s involvement in the country’s 5G infrastructure by the year 2023.