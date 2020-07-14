In yet another major setback for HUAWEI, the UK government has announced that HUAWEI’s involvement will be completely ended from the country’s 5G infrastructure by the year 2027. In an official order, the government also made it clear that buying new 5G equipment will be banned after December 31st, 2020.

“By the time of the next election we will have implemented in law an irreversible path for the complete removal of HUAWEI equipment from our 5G networks,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden noted in a statement. He added that 5G can only be transformative in the country when they have confidence in the security of its network infrastructure.

As for HUAWEI, this is what the company had to say in an official statement:

“This disappointing decision is bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone. It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide. Instead of ‘levelling up’ the government is levelling down and we urge them to reconsider. We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK.”