UK willing to delay 5G roll-out in order to get the security right

The roll-out of 5G services in the United Kingdom could be delayed, according to Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright. The Secretary said he was not willing to trade off the economic benefit of using cheaper logistics and hardware with security risks, according to Reuters.

There is certainly the possibility of a delay in the process of the roll out of 5G: If you want to do 5G fastest then you do that without any consideration for security. But we not prepared to do that. So I don’t exclude the possibility that there will be some delay. — British Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright

Wright also said that the primary concern shouldn’t be the cost, but rather the security of the network and services. The Secretary didn’t disclose when the report regarding the security of the network will be published, but he expects it to happen soon.