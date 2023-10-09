In a world where staying connected and powered up is essential, Ugreen has answered the call with the launch of the PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station. Living up to its slogan, "Power Anything, Anytime, Anywhere," this remarkable device is set to redefine the concept of portable power.

With an array of cutting-edge features, the PowerRoam 2200 is poised to become the go-to choice for home backup and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

If you want to get your hands on the Ugreen PowerRoam 2200, you can purchase it for $1,999 in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Ugreen.com.

Warp-speed recharging with PowerZip technology

Source: Ugreen

One of the standout features of the PowerRoam 2200 is its lightning-fast recharging capability, thanks to Ugreen's proprietary PowerZip Technology. Imagine being able to recharge your power station to 80% in just 50 minutes, with a full charge achieved in a mere 1.5 hours.

This remarkable breakthrough means you'll never be held back by long charging times again. It's a game-changer for those who rely on portable power solutions.

Powering 99% of home appliances

Source: Ugreen

The PowerRoam 2200 isn't just fast; it's incredibly powerful. With a robust 2,200 watts of power and an impressive 2,048Wh of capacity, it can easily handle 99% of your home appliances.

Whether it's charging your smartphone, powering a refrigerator, or even running high-wattage appliances, this portable power station has you covered. With a total of 16 outlets, including six AC outlets supporting up to 2,400W of output power, there's ample space for all your devices.

Plus, with U-Turbo technology, the PowerRoam 2200 can even boost its power output to an impressive 3,500W, surpassing the capabilities of many similar devices on the market.

Long-lasting LiFePO4 battery

Durability and longevity are essential qualities for any portable power station. The PowerRoam 2200 shines in this regard, thanks to its long-lasting LiFePO4 battery.

This premium battery provides an astonishing 3,000 recharge cycles at 80% battery capacity, which is six times more than the industry average. Additionally, the unit's internal components are protected by a high-strength, integrated polycarbonate ABS shell, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures.

Ultimate mobility and expandability

Source: Ugreen

Mobility is a crucial aspect of any portable power station, and Ugreen has addressed this with the PowerRoam 2200's detachable polybutylene trolley. This innovative feature makes transportation a breeze, enhancing the device's portability and convenience for any adventure.

Moreover, the PowerRoam 2200 is highly expandable, allowing users to connect up to five expansion batteries, effectively increasing the capacity from 2kWh to an impressive 12kWh.

This expansion capability ensures that you can always be prepared for emergencies, making the PowerRoam 2200 not just a gadget but an essential home appliance.

More ports, more possibilities

With an array of 16 outlets, the PowerRoam 2200 offers extensive options for connecting any device you might need.

From standard outlets to a specialized Anderson port for RV power appliances, this power station covers all the bases. So, it really doesn’t matter where you want to use the PowerRoam 2200, it’s versatile enough to work alongside your needs.

Control at your fingertips with the Ugreen app

Source: Ugreen

Taking control of your power station has never been easier. The PowerRoam 2200 comes equipped with the Ugreen app, allowing for real-time monitoring and control from anywhere, at any time.

With the app, you can access features like Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, and Child Safety Lock functions, ensuring a safe and customized user experience.

What is Ugreen?

Ugreen’s reputation as a well-established company continues to reach new customers across the world. Ugreen specializes in providing a wide range of accessories and digital solutions, which started back in 2012.

Ugreen has steadily grown into a trusted brand with a global presence, serving over 40 million users across the globe. The company is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products that enhance the user experience in various aspects of modern life.

Gaming-changing portable power

Ugreen's PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station is a game-changer in the world of portable power solutions. With its rapid recharging, impressive power output, long-lasting battery, and expandability, it's a versatile powerhouse that can meet the needs of both everyday life and extraordinary adventures.

Say goodbye to power limitations and embrace the freedom to power anything, anytime, anywhere with the PowerRoam 2200.

Ugreen's PowerRoam 2200 is available for $1,999 in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £1,999, and €1,999 on Amazon EU.