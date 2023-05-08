Powering up household items is second nature to most people. You plug in your devices to use or charge them but probably don’t give the process much afterthought.

But, when you want to power or charge items outdoors, there are often fewer options. You could get a portable battery bank, but that’s likely to take a long time to charge, and will only be able to offer a small amount of power.

Designing its products with stability and safety in mind, Ugreen released the PowerRoam 1200. This power station offers an exceptional amount of power, able to power multiple devices and appliances across indoor and outdoor scenarios.

Recharge the unit with an AC outlet, solar energy, or via your vehicle; let’s see what other features make the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 worth investing in.

What can you use the PowerRoam 1200 for?

Source: Ugreen

Ugreen’s PowerRoam 1200 comes in handy across many scenarios. If you enjoy outdoor adventures with family and friends, power isn’t always readily available. RVs likely only have a few power ports, and if you’re camping, well, power isn’t much of a priority. But, if you want to dance the night away in the forest or on the beach, the PowerRoam 1200 definitely has its place. And, if you have room to take some portable solar panels with you, you’ll be pleased to know that two 200W panels can fully charge the power station in just four hours.

If you’re a keen DIYer or hobbyist, you may enjoy working on projects away from home. Whether it’s a shed at the back of the garden or an outhouse elsewhere, the Ugreen PowerRom 1200 can help to keep your tools powered up.

Source: Ugreen

And, in the event of a power outage, this power station can offer disaster relief when you need to carry on working or power your appliances you can’t afford to power down. It’s an all-around solution for events, outdoor excursions, socializing, and emergencies.

Key features

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 has a lot to offer. Not only does it charge quickly, but it also has multiple outlets and is easy to use.

PowerZip technology: When connected to an AC outlet, the PowerRoam 1200 can be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes and 100% in a mere 1.5 hours.

When connected to an AC outlet, the PowerRoam 1200 can be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes and 100% in a mere 1.5 hours. U-Turbo technology: Equipped with two AC outlets supporting up to 1200W, the device’s built-in algorithm can lower high-powered devices to below 2500W for safer usage.

Equipped with two AC outlets supporting up to 1200W, the device’s built-in algorithm can lower high-powered devices to below 2500W for safer usage. 10-year battery life: Using premium LiFePO4 batteries, the PowerRoam can last up to six times more than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Using premium LiFePO4 batteries, the PowerRoam can last up to six times more than traditional lithium-ion batteries. UPS: If the power goes out, the PowerRoam 1200 can continuously supply power, when connected to an outlet, within 20ms of the power outage.

If the power goes out, the PowerRoam 1200 can continuously supply power, when connected to an outlet, within 20ms of the power outage. App control: Manage the PowerRoam 1200 via the dedicated app and adjust power settings on the fly. You can also run diagnostics checks and see how much power remains in the unit.

Manage the PowerRoam 1200 via the dedicated app and adjust power settings on the fly. You can also run diagnostics checks and see how much power remains in the unit. Solar charging: Using two 200W solar panels, you can fully recharge the power station in four hours.

Power a range of devices and appliances

Source: Ugreen

While some portable power stations will be able to power up a few devices, the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 may surprise you with what it can do.

Input

AC: 100-130V~ 60Hz 15A Max

100-130V~ 60Hz 15A Max Solar: 12-48V=15A 400W Max

12-48V=15A 400W Max DC/Car charger: 12V/24V=8A Max

Output

AC (x6): 120V~ 60Hz 10A 1200VA/1200W Max (Pure Sine Wave)

120V~ 60Hz 10A 1200VA/1200W Max (Pure Sine Wave) USB-A (x2) : Single-Port: 5V=3A/9V=2A/12V=1.5A/5V=4.5A 22.5W Max (Dual-port 45W Max)

: Single-Port: 5V=3A/9V=2A/12V=1.5A/5V=4.5A 22.5W Max (Dual-port 45W Max) USB-C (x2): Single-Port: 5V=3A/9V=2A/12V=3A/15V=3A/20V=3A/20V=5A 100W Max (Dual-port 200W Max)

Single-Port: 5V=3A/9V=2A/12V=3A/15V=3A/20V=3A/20V=5A 100W Max (Dual-port 200W Max) Car Charger (x1): 12V=10A 120W Max

12V=10A 120W Max DC5521 (x2): Single-port 12V=5A 60W Max (Car charger + DC5521 x2 = 120W Max)

Single-port 12V=5A 60W Max (Car charger + DC5521 x2 = 120W Max) Total output power: 1565W Max

But what does all of this account for in a real-life setting? The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 can power a CPAP machine (40W) for 14 hours, a portable fridge (120W) for 6 hours, charge up an 11Wh cellphone 73 times, and a 60Wh laptop 14 times.

Using U-Turbo technology, it can power up a hairdryer (1600W), electric grill (1800W), electric kettle (1500W), or air fryer (1800W) for 0.8 hours. That is pretty powerful considering this unit can support your electrical needs no matter where you are.

Explore confidently without losing power

Whether you’re entertaining friends in the backyard, wanting to enjoy some music while you’re sunbathing on the beach, or you need to cook a meal for the family on a camping trip, the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 can provide what you need.

With a wealth of useful features, this power station can also rescue the situation in times of need. Don’t let power outages ruin your day!

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 is available on Amazon.com and Ugreen.com for $999. However, we have an exclusive discount code for Pocketnow readers today. Between May 12 to May 21, 2023, simply enter the code 05UG1200 which will give you 5% off the initial $150 discount to get the PowerRoam 1200 for just $799.

Or, if you want to know more about the PowerRoam 600, you can visit Amazon.com and Ugreen.com